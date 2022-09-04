Buffalo Collective's artisan market continues as Easter nears

There was face painting, plenty of items for sale to fill up Easter baskets, and even some adult beverages for anyone looking to sip and shop.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A holiday artisan market in Buffalo continued on Sunday.

Hundreds of people had the chance to browse around 30 different vendors on South Park Avenue, south of the Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino.

There was face painting, plenty of items for sale to fill up Easter baskets, and even some adult beverages for anyone looking to sip and shop.

Organizers told 2 On Your Side it's all about making it fun for the kids, while keeping their parents in mind too.

Jillian Cannan, co-owner of Buffalo Collective, said she was pleased with the turnout this weekend.

"It's been incredible," she said. "Everybody's really stepped it up with decorating their booths. Now that they've been here, they know what to expect. Everybody knows the drill, they know what sells.

"They know how to decorate and they know how to promote this event, and draw people in, and it's been really incredible."