Bowlers hit lanes, raise money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

Sunday's event was part of a 10-week campaign to raise money toward becoming the society's Visionary of the Year.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — Bowlers raised money for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society this weekend.

The Legacy League hosted a bowling party at Transit Lanes. A $30 donation got you shoes, pizza, drinks, and two hours on the lanes. Plus there was a 50-50 and basket raffles to help raise money for research.

"All of the funds that they raise stay in Western New York," Kerri Nanula of The Legacy League said.

She added: "Our hope is to end cancer for everybody, so that's kind of the end goal is to do that."

