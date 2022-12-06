Bowling over cancer: Fundraiser helps Ride For Roswell raise money

Participants bowled 57 frames in honor of those who are impacted by cancer. Russell Salvatore joined dozens of Western New York businesses at Sunday's event.

TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Hundreds of local bowlers helped raise money on Sunday for the Ride For Roswell.

Participants bowled 57 frames in honor of those who are impacted by cancer. Russell Salvatore joined dozens of Western New York businesses to sponsor the event, held at the Tonawanda Bowling Center.

The number of frames is in memory of Roswell Park Cessation Services team member Mary Hayward, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer last year, one day after her 57th birthday.

She worked closely with Lorenzo Alexander, who wore the No. 57 during his days as a Pro Bowl linebacker for the Buffalo Bills.

"I am bowling 57 frames, we'll see if my arm falls off afterwards. But I tell you what that's nothing compared to what friends of mine have gone through with cancer, so I'm happy to do it," said Tony Astran, a public information specialist.