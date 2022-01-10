Blue pumpkin event benefits the Buffalo Police K-9 unit

The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests for the dogs, who have a lot of work to do.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A blue pumpkin sale on Saturday gave people the opportunity to support the Buffalo Police K-9 unit.

Organizers say it's all in honor of fallen officer Craig Lehner, who worked in the K-9 unit.

The annual event raises money for training materials, equipment, and safety vests for the dogs, who have a lot of work to do.

"K-9s are a huge advantage for the police department," organizer Scott Milligan said. "They can do things like personal protection, sniff out drugs and bombs, find a person in hiding that ran from the police, so K-9s are a huge advantage for the department."