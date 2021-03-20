Biking on ice: Roswell Park starts 2-day fundraiser at Buffalo RiverWorks

Instead of traditional hockey games at Buffalo RiverWorks, 11 local cycling studios are leading 45-minute spin classes on ice bikes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A special fundraiser was held Friday night for Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Instead of traditional hockey games at Buffalo RiverWorks, 11 local cycling studios are leading 45-minute spin classes on ice bikes.

The event began Friday evening and continues on Saturday. Organizers say they already want to hold it again.

"We are definitely going to do this in years to come," Mackenzie Giancarlo, fundraising manager at Roswell Park, told 2 On Your Side. "We got a new millennial Gen Z audience involved in raising money for Roswell Park, and the response has been amazing so far."

As of Friday night, the group has raised $170,000 and counting.

2 On Your Side's Lauren Hall was the emcee on Friday night.

For the Rebel Ride crew out of East Amherst, they told 2 On Your Side that they would be riding in memory of of Noel Santiago, a classmate they recently lost to cancer.

"He was diagnosed and succumbed to his illness less than a year of diagnosis, so we're riding in his honor," instructor Lori Morreale said. "Really great guy, fun loving, always sat in the front row, always was the life of the class.

"He sang to every single song, high-fived everybody coming in, and he was just one of those rock star riders."

Giancarlo says the funds are coming at a critical time.