Big Top going up for Garden Bros Circus in Williamsville

The shows start Thursday and run through Sunday. Seating is first-come first-serve and is not guaranteed 10 minutes prior to the show.

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — People worked to out up the Big Top for the Garden Brothers Nuclear Circus on Wednesday at Eastern Hills Mall, ahead of four days of shows.

The show features Humans Gone Wild.

"We have the largest operation circus tent in the world," Michelle Wiertalla said. "It's really the biggest thrill show you've ever seen. We have motorcycles, horses, performing dogs, acrobats, and plenty of showgirls."

The shows start Thursday, Aug. 4, and run through Sunday, Aug. 7.

According to the Garden Bros Circus, the first 100 general admission tickets will be sold online at just $14.50. Ticket prices are subject to change on show day.

The circus also notes that one free kid's ticket will be valid per adult ticket. The free kid tickets will be valid for kids between 3 years old and 13 years old. Children under 2 years old get in for free unless they require a seat.