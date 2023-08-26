Off to the races: Batavia holds 2nd annual Box Car Derby

Kids created their own cars over the summer as part of a STEM activity, with the goal of having children work with their hands and have fun.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The second annual Box Car Derby was held Saturday in Batavia.

Overall, 44 kids raced in two age groups. The kids created their own cars over the summer as part of a STEM activity, with the goal of having children work with their hands and have fun.

"Everyone cheers on the kids, and I think it's just a great family fun event," Shannon Maute said. "And we get the kids involved, and it also teaches the kids how to build and be creative."

This year they have a new leveled ramp for the cars. It brings everyone together in the Batavia community.