Author Lissa Marie Redmond holds book-signing at Dog Ears Bookstore

Author Lissa Marie Redmond is a retired cold case homicide detective from Buffalo and was signing copies of her latest release "Catch Your Death."

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dog Ears Bookstore was busy Sunday hosting author Lissa Marie Redmond for a book-signing event.

Redmond is a retired cold case homicide detective from Buffalo and was signing copies of her latest release "Catch Your Death."

The book is an atmospheric mystery that sees cold case Detective Lauren Riley trapped in a hotel during a snowstorm with the prime suspects in an unsolved murder 17 years earlier, and her partner is one of them.

"I love being an author, talking to people who read my books, bringing Buffalo to other places," she said. "I've traveled all over and always meet Buffalonians who say, 'I'm from Buffalo, and I love that you bring Buffalo to the world and put a positive spin on Buffalo.' "