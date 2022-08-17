3rd Annual Asian Food & Culture Festival returns

Coming to Canalside this weekend is the Asian Food & Culture Festival.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Returning for its 3rd year is the Asian Food & Culture Festival located at Canalside this month.

The festival will be a celebration of Buffalo's diversity and spirit of inclusion.

The event is family friendly, and will be rich in Asian Culture such as entertainment, music, and food.

Listed below is the schedule for the event:

11 p.m. -2 p.m. - Cultural Performance Showcase

2 p.m. -2:30 p.m. - Asian Fusion Parade

2:30 p.m. -3 p.m. - Ceremony and Keynote Speakers

3:30 p.m. -7:30 p.m. - Cultural Performance Showcase

People are encouraged to bring a blanket or a chair to watch the shows.