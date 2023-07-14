Lindsay Matthews 5K held at Orchard Park Soccer Complex

The annual 5K hosted in honor of Lindsay Matthews will be held at the Orchard Park Soccer Complex.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Lace up your sneakers and get ready to run.

The 11th annual 5K and 1 mile walk in honor of Lindsay Matthews returns to the Orchard Park Soccer Complex on Sunday July 30 at 10 a.m.

Lindsay Matthews was an Orchard Park graduate in 2007, and a sophomore attending Geneseo State University when she was killed in a tragic accident in November 2008. As an active participant in many sports, and activities her parents created the Lindsay Matthews 5K to honor her memory.

Along with the 5K, there will be a 1 mile walk, and kids fun run for children 10 years of age & under.

The event will award those who finish in the top places for their division age groups, and hold a celebration after the race with food, a Chinese auction, children's magician, live music, and more.

The event is charging $30 for adults who race, $15 for students who race, $15 for the 1 mile walk and $10 for the kids fun run. People can register for the race both online, by mail, and in person on the day of the race. The first 350 people registered will receive a free dry fit t shirt.

All money raised during the event will go to support scholarships provided to Orchard Park High School graduates in Lindsay's name.

To learn more about the scholarship run visit lindsaymatthewsrun.com