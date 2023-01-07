Amherst holds annual Day of Play event

There were lawn games, e-bike demonstrations, food trucks, live music, and even the Amherst Police scuba team.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A Day of Play was held Saturday at Veterans Canal Park in the Town of Amherst.

At the waterfront park in the town, there were lawn games, e-bike demonstrations, food trucks, live music, and even the Amherst Police scuba team.

This is an annual event at the park that brings out families.

"We have some really good parks here in the Town of Amherst, so we try to highlight different parks throughout the season especially in the summer," Elizabeth Graczyk, the Town of Amherst parks resource coordinator, told 2 On Your Side.