Allentown Art Festival kicks off for 65th time

The two-day art festival will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of artists from across the country lined up on Delaware Avenue on Saturday, and they will be back again Sunday.

It's also been a couple of years since the festival has taken place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 2022 marks 65 years for the event.

"I enjoy the fact that we're able to come back out here together and be good neighbors and enjoy each other's company in the Queen City. I love it," Lamont Mangum said.

Kaylanna Szuniewicz of Cheektowaga added, "I think it shows the longevity of it, and how beneficial it is, not only is it showing off art, but it's getting people out of the house and interact with more people now."