BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Albright-Knox Art Gallery will hold special event Sunday night at the Erie County Botanical Gardens.

The art gallery will have a family night from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Lumagination exhibit, which is on display through February 29.

There will be a host of vendors there, as well as a hands-on art experience with the Albright-Knox Art Truck. Family activities will be held in the administration building, next to the Botanical Gardens.

Albright-Knox Art Gallery members do receive member pricing with a valid member ID.

General admission tickets to Lumagination are $15.50 for adults, $14 for seniors and students, and $7 for kids between ages 3 and 12. Kids under 2 get in free.

This year's Lumagination theme is Mysterious Minerals, focusing on all of the little facets of the earth and minerals. It will include salt caves, wood sculptures, stones, crystals, and much more.

