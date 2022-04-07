500 Pearl and 97 Rock hosting new KCB - Kegs, Barrels & Crafts event

More than 40 vendors from Western New York will be in attendance.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 500 Pearl and 97 Rock are holding a new beer, wine and whiskey tasting event this month.

The two businesses are holding their first KCB - Kegs, Barrels & Crafts event on April 16. More than 40 vendors from across Western New York will be in attendance at 500 Pearl Street.

The event will also include live music, small businesses and food. All attendees will also be eligible for a door prize for an overnight stay at Aloft Buffalo Downtown with a $50 gift card to WXYZ/Patrick’s and $50 gift card to Spare Lanes.

Doors open at 4 p.m. and the event wraps up at 9 p.m.

General admission is $45 and can be purchased from the event website. Designated Drivers can get a discounted tickets at $10 in cash at the door. People purchasing a DD ticket must be accompanying at least one regularly ticketed attendee.