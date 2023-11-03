45th annual Shamrock Run winds through Old First Ward

WGRZ's chief meteorologist, Patrick Hammer, fired the starting gun for this year's event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The 45th annual Shamrock Run 8K race kicked off from Louisiana Street on Saturday morning, with hundreds of people turning out despite the cold weather.

WGRZ's chief meteorologist, Patrick Hammer, fired the starting gun for an event that expected to have around 4,600 people in the Old First Ward.

A virtual Shamrock Run option was available for anyone who was unable to attend.

More St. Patrick's Day events are on the horizon in Western New York.

Recently, the United Irish American Association named Jim Wannemacher the grand marshal for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade, which will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 19 on Delaware Avenue.