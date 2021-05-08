45th annual Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show & Sale set in October

The Arts Council for Wyoming County event will be held on October 9, 10, and 11 at the Letchworth Gateway Village in Perry.

PERRY, N.Y. — October dates are set for the 45th Annual Letchworth Arts & Crafts Show & Sale.

The Arts Council for Wyoming County event will be held on October 9, 10, and 11 at the Letchworth Gateway Village in Perry. Like so many other things, the event was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This is an established, signature autumn event for our entire region, so of course I’m thrilled to see it land in Perry," Mayor Rick Hauser said in a statement.

Added Arts Council for Wyoming County board president Gary Buchholz: "We're excited to be bringing the show back to Wyoming County. What began as a small show to display the wares of 39 Wyoming County artists at the Middle Falls of Letchworth Park has snowballed into the hugely successful Letchworth Arts and Crafts Show and Sale that we all know today.

"I believe that the Perry location is perfect with its proximity to Letchworth Park, the setting that people are familiar with."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID safety guidelines will be enforced, as will social distancing protocols.