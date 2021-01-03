43rd annual Shamrock Run changes, added COVID safety protocols

The race is a primary fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center. Last year's event drew 4,900 runners, but this year there will be 150 in-person runners.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With St. Patrick's Day celebrating quickly approaching, the Old First Ward Community Center is altering its 43rd annual Shamrock Run to meet safety protocols.

Group leaders met Sunday to discuss and plan.

Last year's event drew 4,900 runners. This year there will only be 150 in-person runners taking part on Saturday - everyone else will be virtual.

The in-person runners will be chosen at random as long as they selected to participate.

"We will have a little over 1,000 runners participating virtually from California, Arizona, Ohio, Maryland, a number of other states. We are thankful for the community support for this annual fundraiser at the Old First Ward," Patrick Gormley of the Old First Ward Community Center said Sunday.

The race is a primary fundraiser for the Old First Ward Community Center.