15th annual America's Grape Country Wine Festival returns this August

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The America's Grape Country Wine Festival committee will be hosting its 15th annual America's Grape Country Wine Festival in August.

The festival will take place on August 5 through August 7 at Chautauqua Country Fairgrounds.

It will be a two-and-half-day event where AGC showcases the best wines, agricultural producers, cideries, distilleries, breweries from New York and Pennsylvania.

The festival will also have special food vendors, live entertainment and local artisans.

The AGCWF was established in 2008 and since has been a stable in Estate Winery. The festival was created to increase public knowledge about the grape wine industry at Lake Erie.

The event will run on Friday, August 5 from 6 p.m. through 10 p.m., Saturday, August 6 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday, August 7 from noon to 5 p.m.

Tickets will need to be purchased in order to attend.

For more information, visit the AGC website or contact them on Facebook.