14th annual Backyard Classic back at Canalside this weekend

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On one of the coldest days Western New York has seen in awhile, some braced it to show support to loves ones at the 14th annual Backyard Classic.

"Good question why we're out here," Linda Wach said.

"Our son is playing on one of the teams today," added Linda's husband, Mike Wach.

"Thirty-two years old. He's been playing hockey since he was four. We've got to support him," Linda Wach said.

Spectators and players also stayed prepared for single-digit temperatures in order to give back.

"I've got five layers on. It's helping," Linda Wach said.

This weekend there are more than 450 players, making up 60 teams, playing on nine different rinks all to give the proceeds from the event to Oishei Children's Hospital.

"It's a great cause. I'm a nurse. We love children. We love this community. Couldn't be a better day," Marla Healy said. "(My family is) bundled up in a coat, a couple of layers, clothes, yelling and screaming, dancing and singing."

Heated locker rooms, igloos for spectators and a registration tent offered a chance to get out of the elements.

Over the last 13 years, the Backyard Classic has raised more than $200,000 for charities throughout the region.

"This tournament actually started as my son's high school project in the backyard. And a great guy names Chris Taggart carried the ball a long way," Dan Penberthy said.

Now Taggart puts it together every year, though if it had been any colder this weekend, it almost wouldn't have happened.

"We may have had to cancel the tournament but thank God we didn't have to do that," Taggart said. "Buffalo loves our city. We all love the Buffalo Bills and the Sabres.