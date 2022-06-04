11 Day Power Play documentary reveals behind-the-scenes moments

A new documentary called 'Frozen 40' debuted on YouTube, capturing behind-the-scenes moments of their fight to break the Guinness Book of World Records.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Mike Lesakowski and his wife, Amy, founded the 11 Day Power Play, the world's longest hockey game, right here in Buffalo back in 2016.

Since then they have raised millions of dollars to support the fight against cancer.

On Wednesday night, a brand new documentary called "Frozen 40" debuted on YouTube, capturing behind-the-scenes moments of their fight to break the Guinness Book of World Records for longest played hockey game in 2021.

Back in November, 40 players, including 2 On Your Side's Pete Gallivan, skated for 252 hours all to raise money for cancer charities here in Western New York.