10th annual Laps of Love fundraiser held on Buffalo waterfront

All the money raised will help provide physical therapy at First Step Buffalo in Cheektowaga to people who need it most.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Hundreds of people turned out to the Lakeside Complex lawn Sunday for the 10th annual Laps of Love fundraiser for cerebral palsy.

"This is a day to celebrate to honor and to lift up our cerebral palsy community because there are no events like this for cerebral palsy," said Lauren Walier, the founder of the Make Lemon Aide Foundation for Cerebral Palsy.

"So today is for all our CP warriors, as we call, them to leave all their worries, frustrations, and troubles at the door to come to this event, to feel loved, and to feel supported and empowered."