Here's what's happening at the Erie County Fair on Day 5

There's plenty to do at the Erie County Fair today.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — The 183rd Erie County Fair is in full swing! In additional to the rides, animals, food and games, there's plenty more to do at the Erie County Fair.

Here's what's happening for August 13, 2023.

Veterans Day. Admission is free for Veterans, Active Military and Auxiliary Members with proper ID. Free tickets are available online or can be acquired at the gate. Each Veteran, Active Military and Auxiliary Member who attends the Fair under the free admission policy will receive a $10 voucher at the gate to be used towards food/beverage concessions or ride tickets on the Strates Shows Midway.

Additional special events & promotions:

Three picnic shelters in Hickory Tree Park will be designated as meeting spots for Veterans and Active Military to connect with friends and associates.

A Veterans Catholic Mass will take place at the Family Entertainment Complex at 12:00 PM.

A Veterans Memorial Service will take place at Veterans Park (located in the Raceway Infield) at 1:30 PM with guest speaker, Billy Puckett of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation/9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit.

In the Environment & Sportsmen Building, Veterans will have the chance to enter to win a commemorative armed forces print. The picture was donated by Professional Photographer and Wildlife Enthusiast, Robert Watroba.

Fair Camp “Show”. Farm Camp offers children ages 8-10 a 2.5-day experience on the Fairgrounds to learn about agriculture and the fair. On Sunday August 13th, the first weekend of Fair Camp will conclude with the Fair Camp Show in Livestock Arena. In preparation for the show, campers have been learning what it takes to care for and show an animal.

Livestock Shows:

11:30 AM - Dairy Show #2 - Showplex

12:30 PM - Open Llama Show - Livestock Arena

6:00 PM - Open American Dairy Goat Association Show – Showplex