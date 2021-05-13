'Zoey's Playlist' Finale Sneak Peek: Zoey Has Doubts About Where Things Stand With Max (Exclusive)

Is Zoey having second thoughts?

As Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist prepares to close out season 2 on Sunday, its titular heroine is facing a real crisis of conscience when it comes to her messy love life and even messier future. After learning that her best friend (and brief fling) Max (Skylar Astin) is preparing to relocate to New York City with his girlfriend Rose (guest star Katie Findlay) for an exciting pop-up restaurant opportunity, Zoey (Jane Levy) has been struggling with where things stand between the her and Max.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek from the finale, Zoey confides in her BFF Mo (Alex Newell) about the uncertainty surrounding her friendship with Max and her current relationship with Simon (John Clarence Stewart), all while the ticking clock of Max's impending departure to the Big Apple looming large.

"I just feel like I'm in a perpetual daze, like I'm floating through life. The songs never stop. Me feeling all alone with this power, it never stops!" Zoey vents as she and Mo decorate New York-themed cookies for Max's going away party.

When Mo quips that therapy must be going well, Zoey admits most of her sessions have revolved around Max. "Do you think we made a huge mistake putting things on pause?" she whispers, her self-doubt creeping through.

A worried Mo brings up the important point that Zoey is still very much in a relationship with Simon and that Max is leaving in a day with his significant other, so things aren't going to magically resolve with the snap of a finger just because Zoey's had an epiphany of sorts.

"I completely agree with you. It's absolutely not fair to Simon to be having these thoughts," Zoey acknowledges, meaning it may be time for them to have the talk.

Following last week's penultimate episode, Astin opened up about where things stand at the moment between Zoey and Max.

"They're at a bit of a crossroads, but I think that the separation is healthy. It is probably best for Max, since Zoey is not only dating Simon, but Max is dating Rose and he also is really focused on his business," he told ET. "It's one thing to say you're going to go on a pause, but then to see them everyday thereafter, whether it's at a party or an opening... I don't know that it's the best thing if they are truly going to maintain a friendship and get back to that friendship."

He also discussed the impact Max's conversation with Zoey had on her earlier in the season, when he said it was "unhealthy" for them to keep doing this back and forth.

"Max has, for a while, really stood by and been strong and been supportive of Zoey's process, especially while she's been grieving the death of her father. It maybe is the right time for him to pick up the conversation and say, 'Hey, we can't keep doing this if that stuff's going to come up.' I love when Max puts his foot down with Zoey. Not just for Max, but for Zoey. It's important that she knows that," Astin said. "Max doesn't have that window into someone's subconscious the way that Zoey does. It's a blessing and a curse for her as you've seen throughout the season, but sometimes people like Max have to just come out and say it and I'm glad he got that opportunity and I'm glad that Zoey really heard him. You could tell that she was clearly affected by those words."

The season 2 finale of Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist airs Sunday, May 16 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. For more, watch below.

