Zoe Sozo Bethel, Miss Alabama, Dead at 27

Zoe Sozo Bethel, who was crowned Miss Alabama for America Strong in 2021, has died. She was 27.

The beauty queen's death was confirmed in a statement shared to her Instagram account. "On Feb. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30 a.m. Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries,” a post featuring videos and photos of Bethel was captioned. "She touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas."

Her family asked that their privacy be respected at this time and included a GoFundMe link where fans could donate to support burial and medical expenses.

Bethel’s family first revealed on Feb. 16 that the beauty queen had been injured after an accident. “Zoe had an accident Thursday night, Feb. 10th, and sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem and is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired and that she may not have much time left,” the post read. "We are praying for God's will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt and very traumatizing situation for our family, and we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time. Keep Zoe and the family in your prayers!”

According to a statement from the Miami Police Department, officers responded to a call for a possible suicide attempt around 12 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 11. Per a preliminary investigation, the victim, ultimately identified as Bethel, fell out of a third-floor window. She was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition and died on Feb. 18. According to the police, the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death as "blunt force trauma" and the manner of death "accidental." No foul play is suspected, police said.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.