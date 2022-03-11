Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía Joke About Ditching a Double Date in New 'Saturday Night Live' Promo

Zoë Kravitz and Rosalía are ready to take on Saturday Night Live! In a new promo for this week's show, the host and musical guest have a hilariously awkward moment with SNL stars Mikey Day and Chris Redd.

"I guess this is the first time we've all been together since our double date," Kravitz says, earning quite the reaction from Redd.

"Oh, you mean the double date where you guys bounced in the first 10 minutes?" he questions.

This week's host, though, had a good reason for prematurely exiting the supposed date early. "Just thought it was a red flag when Mikey screamed at the waiter for not letting him order off the kids' menu."

"I like mac and cheese!" Day defends. "Is that a crime?!"

Another promo shows Kravitz and musical guest Rosalía expressing excitement that a woman is hosting the show, given all the "boy energy" in the cast. Day and Redd prove the women's point, as they repeatedly shove each other about whose spot is whose.

"You've just kind of gotta let them work it out," the actress informs Rosalía with a wave of her hand at the bickering boys.

Redd displays the same energy in the last promo of the week, in which the other three stars celebrate being in their very first SNL promo.

"I've done a couple of them, so, you know," Redd brags. "I wasn't gonna lie! It's not my fault I'm good at promos."

When ET spoke to Kravitz, she marveled at getting the opportunity to host SNL.

"It's just been a dream of mine for a very long time. I'm a huge fan of the show. I'm totally geeked. I'm totally scared," Kravitz said. "I think the cast is so incredible. I think the thing I'm looking forward to most is kind of getting the look behind the curtain and having the experience of seeing how they come up with the skits and all of that."

SNL airs Saturday at 11:30pm ET/8:30pm PT on NBC and streams live on Peacock.