Zendaya Says Greatest Wish for 'Euphoria' Was to 'Heal' People as She Accepts History-Making Emmy

Zendaya has done it again! The 26-year-old has made awards season history by becoming the youngest two-time lead acting winner for her turn as teenage drug addict Rue on Euphoria.

The actress previously won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series in 2020, making history as the youngest actress to ever win the category.

Zendaya gushed over her fellow actresses in the category and thanked the show's creator, Sam Levinson, while accepting her award onstage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles during the 74th annual ceremony.

"This means so much. Thank you so much. To all the incredible actresses in this category, I'm so honored to be beside you. Thank you to the incredible, incredible cast and crew of Euphoria," Zendaya said during her emotional acceptance speech. "Thank you for making such a safe space to make this very difficult show, I love you all so much. Thank you to the academy, thank you to my friends and family, some of which are here tonight.

She continued, "Thank you to Sam for sharing with me. Thank you for believing in me, even in moments when I didn't believe in myself."

Zendaya also thanked those who have shared their stories with her and helped inspire her in her work as an executive producer on the show, and in her portrayal of Rue.

"Lastly, I just want to say, my greatest wish for Euphoria was that it could help heal people, and I just want to say thank you to everyone who shared their story with me," the Spider-Man: No Way Home actress added. "I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue, or feels like you are a Rue, I'm so grateful for your stories and I carry them with me and carry them with her. Thank you so much."

The actress also scored nominations in the Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics category this year. One is for the song, "Elliot's Song," along with composer Labrinth and songwriter Muzhda Zemar-McKenzie and the other is for "I’m Tired," with Labrinth and creator Sam Levinson. (Labrinth previously won the same category for the song, "All for Us," which was heavily featured in season 1.)

Euphoria, which has been renewed for a third season on HBO, earned a total of 16 nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and additional acting noms for Sydney Sweeney, Colman Domingo and Martha Kelly.