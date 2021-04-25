Zendaya, Regina King, Carey Mulligan and More Best Dressed Stars at 2021 Oscars

The stars are shining bright at the 2021 Oscars! Hollywood's biggest names stepped out on the red carpet to attend the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Our favorite movie stars brought the glitz and glamour in stunning designer fashion for Hollywood's biggest night. No doubt everyone looked fabulous, but there were certain stars who especially caught our attention and made their way to our best dressed list.

Zendaya was an absolute vision at the Oscars. The Malcolm & Marie actress wowed in a slinky bright yellow gown, custom designed by Valentino, which glows neon in the dark! She finished the look with Bulgari diamonds, worth $6 million.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Regina King looked angelic in a custom-made, embellished sky blue Louis Vuitton dress, featuring dramatic winged sleeves. The dress, which boasts 62,000 sequins, took over 140 hours to complete. The actress and director styled the look with a fierce, sleek bob.

Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan was gorgeous in gold. The Best Actress nominee shined in a custom two-piece Valentino ball gown, completely embroidered with pearl reflection iridescent sequins.

ABC/Getty Images

