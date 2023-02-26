Zendaya is Pretty in Pink at the 2023 SAG Awards -- See the Pics!

Pretty in Pink! Zendaya made her debut at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday with a head-turning look.

The Euphoria star had all eyes (and cameras) on her as she stepped out at the annual awards ceremony on Sunday, in a pink corset dress by Valentino-- adorned with blush roses. When it came to the glam, the 26-year-old actress showed off her chocolate bob as it fell to her shoulders, right above a diamond-encrusted choker.

Zendaya's look comes after she served back-to-back fashion at the NAACP Image Awards on Saturday. For the occasion, the fashionista returned to the red carpet in vintage Versace and Prada looks.

The first-time nominee is up for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series against fellow nominees Elizabeth Debicki, Jennifer Coolidge, Julia Garner and Laura Linney. "Oh wow, this is so special," she said at the time the nominations were announced.

Following her history-making win at the Emmys in September, the 2023 awards season has already gotten off to an unforgettable start for the actress. In January, she won her first Golden Globe for Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama for her performance as Rue in the hit HBO series.

"I’m so sorry I wasn’t able to be there tonight, but I just wanted to say thank you to @goldenglobes for this incredible honor," she later wrote on Instagram following her absence from the ceremony. "To my fellow nominees, it is a privilege to be named beside you, I admire you all deeply. Thank you to my Euphoria family, without you, none of this is possible. Lastly, thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone who has allowed Rue into theirs. I think everyone knows how much she means to me, but the fact that she can mean something to someone else is a gift. I’m honestly at a loss for words as I type this, all I can say is thank you thank you thank you. Goodnight."

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.