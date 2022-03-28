Zack Snyder’s 'Army of the Dead' Takes Home Oscars' First Fan-Favorite Award

And the Academy Award for Fan-Favorite goes to... Army of the Dead. The Zack Snyder-directed zombie action movie made history after becoming the first to win the inaugural award at the 2022 Academy Awards Sunday night.

The film first premiered on Netflix in May 2021, and was quickly a hit among gore and zombie apocalypse lovers alike.

Along with the Fan-Favorite Award, Snyder’s Justice League was also voted as having the most "cheer-worthy" moment in movie history, earning him two awards at Sunday's show.

Alongside Army of the Dead, was Spider-Man: No Way Home, Amazon Prime's Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, as well as indie film Minamata starring Johnny Depp.

The award was voted on by the fans, in the Oscars’ first-ever fan-favorite voting contest, done in partnership with Twitter.

The Academy introduced the Fan-Favorite award for this year’s Oscars, as part of its efforts to build up excitement for the telecast, which like many awards shows, has seen a steady drop in TV ratings over the last several years.

In addition to voting for Fan-Favorite film, voters were entered into a sweepstakes during the voting process, which will award three randomly selected grand prizes, giving each winner and a guest a three-day/two-night trip to attend next year’s Academy Awards (scheduled to take place in late March 2023) and to be a guest presenter at the kudocast.

For more updates from the 2022 Oscars, stay tuned to ETonline.