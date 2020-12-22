Zac Efron's New Hair Transformation Is Bordering on a Mullet: Pics!

Zac Efron is rocking yet another new look! The 33-year-old actor has been spending time in Australia as of late, and decided to use his time down under to make a major hair transformation.

Attaboy, a barbershop in Australia, took to Instagram earlier this month to share pics of Efron's visit to the shop. The barbershop wrote that, while Efron dropped in for a "tidy up," they decided to give a him mullet.

In the pics, Efron posed with the employees and even took a turn cutting someone else's hair. His updated 'do resembled a mullet, with his brown hair short on the sides and longer on top.

Efron shocked fans last year when he dyed his hair platinum blond. He later explained to ET that the look was because he "lost a bet with a a friend."

Efron has been spending time in Australia with his rumored girlfriend, Vanessa Valladares. Back in September, the pair was spotted holding hands in Byron Bay.

They were previously seen on a ski vacation in Thredbo, per the Herald Sun. According to DailyMail, Valladares worked at Byron Bay's General Store café and it's there she met the actor. The publication also reports that she quit her waitressing job to become a model.

