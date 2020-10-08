Zac Efron to Star in 'Three Men and a Baby' Remake

Get ready to call Zac Efron "daddy!"

The 32-year-old actor is set to star in a remake of Three Men and a Baby intended for Disney+, multiple outlets report.

Although the remake has yet to set a director, The Hollywood Reporter, which was first to break the news, reports that Will Reichel has written the script, while Gordon Gray (The Rookie, The Way Back) will be producing it.

The original 1987 hit comedy, based on the French film Trois hommes et un couffin (Three Men and a Cradle), followed the story of a group of bachelors (Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson) living together in New York City. Their lives changed abruptly, however, when a baby girl fathered by one of the men unexpectedly shows up at their doorstep. A sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, followed in 1990.

This marks Efron's highly anticipated return to Disney, following his breakout role as Troy Bolton in High School Musical alongside Ashley Tisdale and Vanessa Hudgens.

Fans can currently catch Efron in Down to Earth, an eco-travel series that also stars wellness expert Darin Olien, streaming now on Netflix. The two travel all over the world together, visiting places like Iceland, France, London and Costa Rica, to investigate the various ways people are taking action toward a sustainable future.

