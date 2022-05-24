Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins Opens Up About His ALS Diagnosis

Days after Zac Brown Band's John Driskell Hopkins shared news of his ALS diagnosis, the musician spoke out in a Good Morning America interview which aired on Tuesday.

"I don't believe that I've ever truly had anxiety until this," Hopkins said. "I'm super blessed to have this many incredible people lifting me up and it makes it better. It makes me feel less worried and far less anxious. I've sort of shaken the anxiety."

Hopkins went on to detail the progression of his symptoms. "I'm starting to slur," he shared. "Right now, I feel pretty good today, but I can't jump up from the chair and run down the hallway, or I'd fall. I'm wearing half my costume all night because it takes me a little longer to button things and I can't jog down the hall after everyone else."

"If I can't pick up a guitar, then maybe I can program one. I don't think music will ever not be a part of my life."@zacbrownband's @johndhopkins opens up about ALS diagnosis and how he is staying optimistic through it all. @reevewill reports. https://t.co/B4TICt9Xx6 pic.twitter.com/opBnUBiaNW — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 24, 2022

As for what his future in music holds, Hopkins will continue to do whatever he can to keep it a part of his life. "If I can't pick up a guitar, then maybe I can program one," he explained. "I don't think music will ever not be a part of my life. Even if it's just making a mixtape."

Hopkins is hopeful for the future of technology when it comes to ALS, which is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord causing the loss of muscle control.

"There's a lot of hope in this and there's a lot of wonderful technology on the horizon," he said. "Amazing things happening all over the country and all over the world to eradicate this and to heal motor neurons."

Surrounded by his bandmates, Hopkins announced his diagnosis over the weekend on social media with a call to action for fans to support Hop on a Cure, an organization he founded to raise money for ALS research.

"Over the past several years, I've noticed some balance issues and some stiffness in my hands," Hopkins said in the video. "After careful analysis by some of the country's top neurologists, I have been diagnosed with ALS. Because my symptoms have been slow progressing form the start, we believe they will continue to be slow progressing going forward. God willing, I plan to be rocking with these amazing people for many years to come."