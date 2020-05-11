'Young Sheldon' Season 4 Will Kick Off With an Unexpected 'Big Bang Theory' Surprise!

There's something big coming to Young Sheldon!

Season 4 of the Big Bang Theory prequel series premieres tonight on CBS with an episode that's filled with heartwarming moments, character milestones and a can't-miss moment at the very end.

ET called up Young Sheldon creator and executive producer Steve Molaro to get the inside scoop on this "unexpected" Big Bang surprise and how this pandemic-affected premiere came to be.

The season 4 premiere -- titled "Graduation" -- will spotlight Sheldon's unprecedented graduation from Medford High School at just 11 years old, followed by a breakdown when he realizes he may not be ready for college.

"You know we've known for a long time on Big Bang that Sheldon graduated high school at 11 and it's nice to finally see it happen," Molaro teased. "I can tell you that this was intended to be the season 3 finale and because of COVID we got shut down two days into the shooting of it."

CBS

Like hundreds of other TV series and movies, Young Sheldon was forced to shut down production of its third season back in March due to coronavirus concerns. Molaro revealed that he and the rest of the Young Sheldon team were excited to get back into production while following all of the proper safety protocols, so they would be able to complete this episode after a seven-month hiatus.

"I can tell you that there are certain scenes in it that were shot seven months ago but I don't think you would ever know," the showrunner continued. "And there's a sweet little Big Bang surprise at the end of it."

"We dabble in the future Big Bang storyline at the end of this episode," Molaro added. "I was really happy with how that turned out."

Be sure to check back to ETonline immediately after you finish watching Young Sheldon's season 4 premiere for a behind-the-scenes breakdown of how this Big Bang surprise came to be!

Season 4 of Young Sheldon premieres Thursday, Nov. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.