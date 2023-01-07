Young NFL Fan Has Heartwarming Reaction to Damar Hamlin Waking Up

Damar Hamlin's incredible recovery just days after going into cardiac arrest has captivated the nation, and one young fan was even moved to tears when he heard the Buffalo Bills safety woke up.

The heartwarming footage was posted on TikTok and later shared on Twitter. It has since gone viral, and for good reason. The video shows a young fan, who is a Kansas City Chiefs fan, getting into the car when the woman behind the wheel, who appears to be his mom, relays the news that Hamlin woke up and asked if the Bills won the game.

"I was gonna tell you, Damar Hamlin woke up," the woman tells the young fan.

"He woke up?!" the fan asked as he cracked a smile.

When the woman tells the young fan that one of Hamlin's first questions was if the Bills won the game, the young fan chuckled before putting his arm over his face as he fought back tears.

"That's so great for him," said the fan, who also learned Hamlin's neurological is intact.

This Chiefs fan is pure emotion when hearing positive news about Damar Hamlin ❤️💛 #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/0xoqOpUnmU — Brockman (@JoshuaJBrockman) January 6, 2023

The Chiefs and Raiders honored Damar Hamlin and the first responders who saved his life before the start of the game pic.twitter.com/UfY8CgztS1 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) January 7, 2023

Earlier this week, doctors treating Hamlin said he's communicating in writing, and one of the questions he asked after waking up on Wednesday was who won the pivotal game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals.

"When he asked, 'Did we win?' the answer is, 'Yes, Damar, you won. You've won the game of life,'" said Dr. Timothy Pritts, the Division Chief of General Surgery at UC Health. "That's probably the most important thing out of this, and we really need to keep him at the center of what's going on."

Hamlin's made incredible strides since waking up, and his breathing tube has since been removed.

"Per the physicians at [University of Cincinnati Medical Center], Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," the Bills said in a statement shared on Twitter. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurological function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."

The team also revealed that they had been in contact with Hamlin.

"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches," the Bills tweeted. "What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.' ❤️."