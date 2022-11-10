'Yellowstone' Star Wes Bentley on the Season 5 Showdown Between Beth and Jamie (Exclusive)

Yellowstone star Wes Bentley is offering fans a glimpse of the season 5 dynamic between his character, Jamie Dutton, and that of his sister, Beth Dutton, portrayed by Kelly Reilly.

While speaking with ET's Rachel Smith about the upcoming season, premiering Nov. 13 on Paramount Network, Bentley can't help but describe how his character has been reduced to a pawn within the Dutton family as it formulates a plan to fend off the vulture capitalists (Market Equities) circling Montana's vast and rich area. With John Dutton (Kevin Costner) at the helm as the new governor, the Dutton family explores how its ascension into the governor's seat can help the family and its business extract and maintain power over those the Dutton family perceives as a threat to their land.

Once considered a power broker within the Dutton family as a fixer with impeccable legal acumen, Jamie -- the family attorney-turned-state attorney general -- now finds himself practically ousted and essentially kept on a need-to-know basis. Lost and without a purpose, Jamie is at a crossroads as he navigates life with Beth breathing down on him and keeping him in check. It's broken him, but, ironically, there seems to be a glimmer of hope within that hopelessness.

"I always hope Jamie can turn things around so I'm not so sad myself," Bentley says. "It's an interesting place for him. He's, for the first time in his life, he's got no plan. He's checkmated by his sister. He is angry. He is broken. With this guy, when he doesn't have a plan, it's just boiling anger and that's dangerous. I mean, he is a killer. He is, and he does have this in him. So, I think he's more dangerous than he may appear to be, only because he's so broken."

In the season 4 finale, Jamie murders his biological father, Garrett Randall, after Beth gives him an ultimatum. She then blackmails him as Jamie's disposing the body at the so-called "train station." Jamie's then tasked with shielding the Dutton family from the law, by any means necessary, meaning Jamie will inevitably encounter a host of issues that will likely lead him to dealing with a shady network of characters.

With Jamie now under Beth's control, he's no longer a nuisance, and John's free and clear to vie for the governor's seat. But the move leaves Jamie in the dark, and his political aspirations doomed.

"There is no political career," Bentley says. "I think from Jamie's perspective, the one thing he was gonna be for the family, the one thing he wanted to be out of all of this arrangement that John had forced upon him was that, hopefully one day, he'd be the governor, and he would have his own power and his own place in life and outside the Duttons. That's a crushing blow, as well as killing his own father."

He added, "There's two things at once that he realizes now, that he will only ever be that for them. He's only ever what they want him to be and what they need him to be, to the point where they'll force him to kill one of his only family members."

Season 5 of Yellowstone premieres Nov. 13 on Paramount Network.