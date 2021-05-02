'Yellowstone' Prequel Series Is Coming to Paramount Plus

Yellowstone is expanding its universe.

ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment Group announced Friday that they have greenlit the Yellowstone prequel series Y: 1883, which will premiere exclusively on the forthcoming streaming service Paramount+. It is being eyed for a 2021 launch.

The new series, which will officially debut its teaser on Super Bowl Sunday (watch it below), follows the Dutton family as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains toward the last bastion of untamed America. It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land -- Montana.

Taylor Sheridan, John Linson, Art Linson, David Glasser, David Hutkin, and Bob Yari will serve as executive producers.

The expansion of the world comes as Sheridan, co-creator of Yellowstone, has signed a new multi-year deal to create multi-platform content with MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, which includes five cycles per year of scripted and procedural series. All series will be exclusive to ViacomCBS, including but not limited to Paramount Network, Paramount+, CBS and other brands and platforms under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

"I am excited to continue the story of Yellowstone and thank you to Chris, Keith and David for allowing me to keep on expanding the family for the fans," Sheridan said in a statement.

“Taylor Sheridan is a visionary creative whose work has reinvented genres and amassed fan bases around the globe; we are thrilled he calls ViacomCBS and MTV Entertainment his home,” said Chris McCarthy, President of MTV Entertainment. “We couldn’t be more excited to build upon our partnership with him, expand the Yellowstone universe and showcase Taylor’s boundless talent across all of our brands and platforms.”

“Taylor Sheridan is a master at world-building and has a singular voice that makes him one of today’s standout creators making must-watch content. Our mission at 101 is to produce content that provokes culture conversations with renowned creators at the helm of our projects, and that is exactly what we envision for this collaboration. This deal is an extension of our longstanding relationship with both ViacomCBS, MTV Entertainment Group and Taylor and we are very much looking forward to our future projects,” said Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios.

The most recent season of Yellowstone, which has been picked up for season 4, was the most watched season premiere on cable in two years, drawing 6.5 million total viewers in Live+3 ratings.

Watch the video announcement below.

