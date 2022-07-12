'Yellowstone' Actress Q'orianka Kilcher Charged With Workers' Compensation Insurance Fraud

Q'orianka Kilcher, who appeared in four episodes of the hit Paramount series Yellowstone, has been charged with two felony counts of workers' compensation insurance fraud.

According to the California Department of Insurance, the agency's probe found that Kilcher allegedly collected over $90,000 in disability benefits after "misrepresenting injuries" to doctors to collect the benefits. The agency claims Kilcher worked on Yellowstone when she's alleged to have told a doctor she had been too injured to work.

Kilcher, who appeared during season 3 of Yellowstone as attorney Angela Blue Thunder, is alleged to have said she injured her neck and right shoulder in October 2018 while filming Dora and the Lost City of Gold. The CDI claims she saw a doctor a few times that year, but stopped treatment and essentially ghosted the insurance company handling her claim.

A year later, in October 2019, the actress allegedly contacted the insurance company requesting treatment. She's alleged to have later told a doctor handling her claim that she had been offered work since her injury occurred but couldn't accept the role "because her neck pain was too severe." It was at this time, the agency claims, when Kilcher started receiving temporary total disability payments.

The alleged scam, however, came to light after the agency reviewed wage information from her employer. The CDI's investigation found that the actress had actually worked on Yellowstone from July 2019 to October 2019. This was in contradiction, the agency claims, to Kilcher telling her doctor that she had been unable to work for a year. The agency claims she received disability benefits five days after last working on the show.

The CDI says the doctor told them they would not have granted the disability payments had doctors known the actress did, in fact, work. It's alleged Kilcher received $96,838 in disability benefits. The actress, who played Pocahontas opposite Colin Farrell in the 2005 film The New World, surrendered to authorities and was arraigned on May 27.

Her next court date is scheduled for Aug. 7.