'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Teaser: Watch the Girls Face Winter

Showtime has finally released the first teaser for Yellowjackets season 2 — and one thing is for sure: Winter has arrived.

In the first extended look at the upcoming new episodes, viewers get a taste of the hardships the teenage survivors who are stranded in the remote northern wilderness following a harrowing plane crash will face now that the season has changed and snow is covering the ground.

Will the soccer team finally resort to cannibalism to stay alive? While it remains to be seen if they go down that path this season, one thing is for sure: They aren't alone out there.

Acolytes, prepare your offering. The #Yellowjackets awaken at dawn. pic.twitter.com/9QQz4WlrnC — Yellowjackets on SHOWTIME (@yellowjackets96) January 12, 2023

As the show continues to follow two timelines, with the past focused on the girls' struggle to survive the elements and each other, things in the present aren't much better for the small group of known survivors who have held onto the secrets of their teenage past.

"Darkness. We brought it back with us," adult Natalie (Juliette Lewis) says to her mysterious captor -- presumably adult Lottie -- while being held in an undisclosed location after being kidnapped at the end of season 1.

While the teaser doesn't give tons away, it's one that's worth rewatching, especially as fans start to put together theories about what's to come in season 2. In the meantime, ET has a full breakdown of everything viewers need to know about the new episodes, new cast members and new mysteries as fans await new episodes.

Yellowjackets returns on Sunday, March 26 on Showtime.