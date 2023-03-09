'Yellowjackets' Season 2 Drops Extended Trailer Set to Florence + the Machine Cover of 'Just a Girl'

With just two weeks to go until Yellowjackets returns, Showtime has finally debuted the official trailer for season 2, which will follow the remaining survivors as winter sets in where they've been stranded and their adult counterparts who are trying to keep the secrets of what happened to them 25 years prior from going public.

And thankfully, the new extended look set to an exclusive new Florence + The Machine cover of No Doubt's "Just a Girl" is as cryptic and twisted as we've come to expect from the series in the time leading up to the new episodes.

"Once upon a time, there was a place called the wilderness. It was beautiful but it was also violent and misunderstood," young Van (Liv Hewson) says, while the trailer shows clips of her fellow soccer teammates out in the snow-covered woods. "And it waited and waited to befriend whoever arrived."

The trailer then flashes forward to show the older women, which now includes Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell, as they face the reality of what happened all those years ago -- and encounter a bunch of new characters, including Walter played by Elijah Wood.

"The whole time, there was some darkness out there," adult Nat (Juliette Lewis) says, before adult Lottie (Kessell) appears to answer by saying, "I thought we left it there when we were rescued. But now I realize, we brought it back with us."

Although the trailer teases a lot of new footage, there's still a lot to figure out when it comes to what will actually happen in season 2. What's going to happen to young Shauna's (Sophie Nélisse) baby? Do the young survivors finally turn into cannibals? What becomes of the Antler Queen in the present?

What we do know is that Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays young Taissa, recently told ET that she's "not prepared" for what will be revealed this season. "Like, whatever you are hoping is going to happen, it's worse than that. It's worse than that," Brown said, revealing that she's "seen episodes one and two, which are very satisfying."

Not only that, "but it just gets worse and worse -- worse as in better -- and episode six is really disturbing and I've never seen anything like it before," she continued, before proclaiming that "Sophie Nélisse will be nominated for an Emmy this season."

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres on Sunday, March 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. In the meantime, ET has a full breakdown of everything viewers need to know about the new episodes, new cast members and new mysteries as fans await the new episodes.