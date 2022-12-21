'Yellowjackets' Adds Melanie Lynskey's Husband Jason Ritter as a Guest Star in Season 2

Jason Ritter is slated to reunite with his wife, Melanie Lynskey, on TV. This time, as a guest star in an upcoming episode of Yellowjackets season 2. While the actor seemingly confirmed the news first reported by Variety with a cryptic tweet of a cat and two locks, ET has reached out to Showtime for confirmation.

The Yellowjackets appearance, meanwhile, follows a recurring role as Deputy Denny Reese on the limited Hulu true-crime series, Candy, which starred Lynskey as Betty Gore and Jessica Biel as the titular ax murder Candy Montgomery.

During a conversation with ET about her Emmy nomination for her turn as Shauna on the Showtime series, Lynskey talked about the possibility of them working together again after Candy and said she would love to have her husband on Yellowjackets.

"First of all, we love working at the same time, in the same place, which is kind of why he did Candy. Because then he didn’t have to travel to go somewhere else for work," she said at the time. "We like to be able to keep the family together if we can. I think he’s so talented."

She added, "I would love for him to be on Yellowjackets. But also, I want the creative team to do exactly what they want to do ‘cause I trust them. So, they know what’s best, always."

While no details were released about his episode, Ritter is just the latest star to join season 2, with Lauren Ambrose and Simone Kessell most notably added as adult versions of teenage plane crash survivors, Van and Lottie, respectively.

Additionally, Elijah Wood has been added in a "season-long guest arc" as a character named Walter, while FBI actress Nuha Jes Izman was cast as Crystal in a recurring, but "significant" guest star role.

Yellowjackets season 2 premieres Sunday, March 26 on Showtime and is available to stream in advance, starting Friday, March 24 on the Showtime app.