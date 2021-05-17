Yara Shahidi on How Playing Tinker Bell in ‘Peter Pan & Wendy’ Has Changed Her Approach to Acting (Exclusive)

Yara Shahidi's future is looking bright, and it's not just because of the fairy dust! The 21-year-old actress is currently filming the highly anticipated live-action Disney film, Peter Pan & Wendy. The Black-ish star landed the iconic role of Tinker Bell in the film and opened up to ET's Katie Krause at the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards about the project.

"It's been incredible," Shahidi shared of filming. "I mean, even just during the body scans. I'm like five inches tall, and it's such a different way of thinking about acting because a lot of it's body movement and a lot of it's, like, how do you convey emotion when you're a fairy and it doesn't say much, so it's been a beautiful process."

While Shahidi added that she's "excited to continue to dive" into the project, she couldn't exactly dish on her co-stars -- most notably Jude Law's Captain Hook.

"I'm on a motion capture set, so they do that over in Vancouver and then I'm just on a blue screen, so I will tell you at the movie premiere," she quipped of filming separately from her co-stars.

While that project isn't expected to come out until 2022, Shahidi's sitcom, Black-ish, has recently been renewed for its eighth and final season. The actress also stars in the spin-off, Grown-ish.

"What I love is that we're ending on a very settled note," Shahidi said of Black-ish's final season. "We're really excited about the journey we've been able to go on as the Johnson family."

The ABC series stars Shahidi as Zoey Johnson along with Anthony Anderson as dad Dre Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross as mom Rainbow Johnson.

"It feels like the perfect note to end on and so I'm excited for what's to come," Shahidi added. "I can say I have zero clue about what this season will entail, so I'm looking forward to it."