Yara Shahidi Is Gorgeous in Gold at 'Peter Pan & Wendy' Premiere: Pics

Yara Shahidi stunned in a golden gown at the world premiere of Peter Pan and Wendy on Wednesday night. The actress, who plays Tinker Bell alongside Jude Law's Captain Hook, arrived at the red carpet in a sparkling Alexander McQueen dress that featured a shimmering fringed hem and striking cutouts.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

Law also impressed in a tailored double-breasted suit.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage

The two stars first made headlines for their upcoming film when Disney released the trailer in February. Ever Gabo Anderson plays Wendy and Alexander Molony stars as Peter Pan. In the trailer, Tinker Bell flutters into the hands of Wendy and her brothers as she asks them, "What do you say, boys?"

It's all fun and games until Wendy, John and Michael encounter Captain Hook. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Wendy washing up on the shore of a beach, presumably Neverland, and looks for her brothers.

Antony Jones/Getty Images for Disney

According to the release, "Peter Pan & Wendy introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind, who meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy, Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever."

StillMoving/Disney

Peter Pan & Wendy is the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 Disney animated classic.The film also stars Jim Gaffigan, Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker and Alyssa Wapanatâhk. It is directed by David Lowery.

Peter Pan & Wendy will stream exclusively on Disney+ beginning April 28.