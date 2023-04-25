'XO, Kitty' Trailer: Kitty Is at the Center of a Love Triangle in 'To All the Boys' Spinoff

Kitty Covey is making a bold move -- for love!

Lara Jean's younger sister in the To All the Boys I've Loved Before franchise is the star of her own love story in Netflix's YA spinoff, XO, Kitty, and the official trailer shows Kitty is all grown up and ready for romance.

In the 10-episode first season, Kitty (Anna Cathcart) believes she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she makes the bold decision to move across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, Dae (Minyeong Choi), in South Korea, she'll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it's your own heart on the line.

The trailer opens with Kitty landing in Seoul, where she meets her first acquaintance, Yuri (Gia Kim), who she soon discovers is actually Dae's girlfriend. Awkward! To make matters even worse for the youngest Covey sister, Kitty bumps into an elaborate table setting, knocking it over at the dance for everyone to see.

Netflix

Though the romantic hiccup sets Kitty back a bit as she adapts to life abroad, it's not the only reason why she's made the big leap. Watch the official trailer below.

ET spoke to Cathcart at the Kids' Choice Awards in March, where she teased what To All the Boys fans can expect from XO, Kitty.

"I think it's very exciting. Now we see Kitty's love life is on the line instead of Lara Jean's. It's a new dynamic that we see Kitty with the world versus just her family," the actress said. "I'm so, so excited for people to see it. It's a whole new chapter and it's a whole new journey."

Netflix

The 19-year-old said "it's wild" stepping into more of a romantic role: "I feel like I've grown up with Kitty and I've been with her now for so many years, so it's amazing to be side by side with someone while growing up and getting to explore her life journey while I'm exploring my own at the same time."

Cathcart shared that filming and living in Seoul for a few months was "an amazing experience." "[I got] to know the culture and meet so many amazing people," she added. "It was an experience of a lifetime, for sure."

The cast also includes Anthony Keyvan as Q, Sang Heon Lee as Min Ho, Peter Turnwald as Alex and Regan Aliyah, who will play Juliana. They will be joined by recurring stars Yunjin Kim, who plays Jina; Michael K. Lee as Professor Lee; and Jocelyn Selfo, who will step into the part of Madison. John Corbett and Sarayu Blue also return to reprise their To All the Boys characters.

XO, Kitty premieres May 18 on Netflix.