Women Supporting Women Challenge: Everything to Know

A-list stars are spreading some positivity on social media! The latest Instagram trend is #ChallengeAccepted, where women express support for each other by sharing a black-and-white photo of themselves and tagging others to encourage them to do the same.

The challenge, which usually also includes the hashtag #WomenSupportingWomen, is meant to show self-love and support others as they do the same.

Vanessa Bryant participated in the challenge and nominated stars including Kerry Washington and Khloe Kardashian to participate.

"I am awed by the power of women loving each other and lifting each other up!!!!! And I adore you Xo," Washington wrote alongside her black-and-white selfie.

"To all my Queens- Let’s spread love and remember to be a little kinder to one another," Kardashian captioned her pic.

Reese Witherspoon also got in on the action, sharing a photo of herself with a giant smile.

"Thank you to all the magical women in my life for the endless love and support," she wrote. "May we all continue to shine a light on one another. This is what sisterhood is all about. #womensupportingwomen"

Eva Longoria also got involved, posting a makeup-free pic of herself wearing a sunhat.

"Challenge accepted ladies! Women supporting women!" she wrote. "So many women to tag and thank!"

"Almost everything I’ve learned I’ve learned from the incredible women I’ve had the privilege to call my friends," Ellen Pompeo wrote alongside her selfie. "Challenge accepted is a thing I feel like we all say daily!"

