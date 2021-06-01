Witney Carson Reveals Name of Baby Boy With Adorable First Pic

Witney Carson is one happy mama!

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal the first official pic of her newborn son with husband Carson McAllister, along with the baby's sweet moniker.

"Kevin Leo McAllister. Named after his grandpa who sent him down to us," Witney, 27, wrote. "Born on Jan. 3rd 2021 ✨ 7lbs. 2oz. 21” long!"

"My little Leo, I love you more than words can express," she continued. "You are the most precious gift. My life will forever be changed by your sweet spirit. Welcome to the world Leo."

The new pic comes just one day after Witney shared a video montage from the "first 24 hours with our precious, beautiful boy."

"Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you," she gushed in the caption. "This is my whole entire world."

ET reported earlier this week that Witney and Carson had welcomed their first child together. "After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section... we are all healthy and well," the professional dancer shared on Instagram at the time. "We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!"

Speaking to ET back in July, just days after announcing they were expecting, Witney and Carson couldn't contain their excitement over the happy baby news.

"It's absolutely insane. It came as a shock because we were not expecting it; we both kind of looked at each other and were very surprised," Witney said. "So, it's kind of taken some time to digest this news, but ultimately, we are just so excited. And it's just kind of crazy to be growing a human inside me. Like, it's bizarre! I don't even think it's hit him yet at all."

Hear more in the video below.