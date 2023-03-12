Winnie Harlow Explains Why She Chose Attending the Oscars Over Boyfriend Kyle Kuzma’s NBA Game (Exclusive)

Supermodel Winnie Harlow chose walking the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet over attending her boyfriend, Kyle Kuzma's, basketball game on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Canadian native spoke with ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on the red carpet, where she revealed it was a difficult decision.

Harlow looked gorgeous on the red carpet, rocking a vintage Giorgio Armani Privé Spring/Summer 2005 canary yellow silk gown with a black asymmetrical zipper and rose accent highlighted on the bodice.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

This appearance marks Harlow's first-ever Oscars debut. Explaining the emotions on her red carpet, "I feel like it's kind of pure, just energy. Everyone is really excited for everyone here, so I think it just feels amazing."

ET asked, "What's the bigger like flex? Is it coming to the Oscars or is it courtside at your fella's game? What's the bigger flex?"

Harlow gushed that usually she's happily courtside supporting Kuzma, however, she could not turn down an opportunity to attend Hollywood's biggest night. "I would love to be at his game, but I think the Oscars is like ..." Harlow said, while noting, "I think he understands."

When it was suggested that the awards ceremony would "trump" supporting Kuzma, Harlow replied, "No, I love my man, but I have to be at the Oscars," she joked while noting, "I think he understands."

Kuzma's Washington Wizards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in a close, 112-93 game.

When asked which actor and film she's rooting for at this year's Oscars, Harlow shared that she's throwing her support behind Austin Butler for Best Actor and Everything Everywhere All at Once for Best Picture.

"I got to watch Austin Butler do Elvis," Harlow said. "I watched it at Cannes Film Festival. It was incredible. I watched it like four times since, so I am always rooting for him. It was incredible, and I feel like he really put his heart and soul into the character."

"I recently got to watch Everything Everywhere All at Once," Harlow continued. "I watched that twice as well 'cause it's so amazing. I think that this year is just really incredible. There's so much amazing talent in films that are out, and I am just so excited to see everyone succeed, everyone gets their awards and win this beautiful evening."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel airs live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, keep checking back into ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage including all the night's big winners.