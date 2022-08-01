William Reynolds, ‘The F.B.I.’ Actor, Dead at 90

Actor William Reynolds, best known for his work on The F.B.I. has died. He was 90. Reynolds' son, Eric, confirmed the news to Deadline, sharing that his death was the result of non-Covid pneumonia complications.

Along with his work as an actor, Reynolds also served in the military in Japan during the Korean War.

Reynolds' work as an actor began in 1951. That year, he had credits in The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel, No Questions Asked, and Dear Brat. The following year, he portrayed George Hurstwood, Jr. in the romance film Carrie.

Throughout his career, Reynolds would work in both film and television. In 1960, he played the role of World War II oﬃcer Lt. Fitzgerald in Twilight Zone's season-one episode “The Purple Testament.”

He went on to star as Special Agent Tom Colby on the final seven seasons of the popular ABC crime drama The F.B.I. opposite Efrem Zimbalist Jr.'s Inspector Erskine.

Additional TV credits include Bronco, Wagon Train, The Roaring 20s, Cheyenne, Dragnet and Maverick. His work in film included credits in The Battle at Apache Pass, Francis Goes to West Point, The Mississippi Gambler, Gunsmoke, There’s Always Tomorrow, Away All Boats and The Land Unknown.

Reynolds -- born William de Clerq Regnolds on Dec. 9, 1931 -- was married to actress Molly Sinclair for 42 years before her death in 1992. He is survived by he and Sinclair's two children, Carrie Regnolds Jones and Eric Regnolds, two grandchildren, Anthony Regnolds Jones and Nicholas Camello Regnolds, as well as one great grandchild, Gianni Camello Regnolds.

According to an obituary on Dignity Memorial's website, there will be a memorial service for Reynolds on Saturday, September 10, 2022 from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at the Miller Jones Menifee Memorial Park and Mortuary in Menifee, California.