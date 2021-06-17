x
Will Smith Tries to Remember How to Use the Gym in Funny Post-Quarantine Video

Will Smith is continuing his health journey by hitting the gym in-person for the first time in months. The 52-year-old actor shared a funny video of himself attempting a workout that required him to relearn how to use the equipment. 

"Trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine," the clip begins as an eager Smith heads into the room. 

He struggles to properly use some of the equipment, even making a swing out of ropes and using arm weights for his legs (and vice versa). 

"Feeling the burn in places I didn’t even know were places," Smith captioned the clip. 

The video is all a part of Smith's health journey, which he's documenting for the YouTube series, Best Shape of My Life. 

Back in May, the father of three shared a funny clip of his shirtless pandemic body, noting, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it!"

