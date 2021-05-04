Will Smith Lands a New YouTube Series Focused on His Fitness Journey

Will Smith is bringing the world along on his fitness journey. The movie star is headlining a new unscripted docuseries for YouTube that will following him on the path to getting super fit.

The six-part series from YouTube Originals, tentatively titled Best Shape of My Life, will follow Smith's efforts to get into, as the name suggests, the best shape he's ever been in.

According to the announcement released by the streaming platform on Tuesday, the series will follow the 52-year-old A-list movie star as he challenges himself "to improve every aspect of his fitness, from agility to power to recovery and more."

The series will also feature guest stars including pro athletes, health and fitness experts, doctors and and other famed YouTube content creators. Smith's Best Shape of My Life is slated to premiere sometime next year.

The announcement comes a day after Smith took to Instagram to reveal that he's currently in "the worst shape of my life," along with a snapshot showing off his physique.

After the announcement, Smith posted another shirtless photo, writing, "This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!"

This marks Smith second collaboration with YouTube originals after he starred in the event special Will Smith: The Jump, in which he bungee-jumped from a helicopter into the Grand Canyon to commemorate his 50th birthday.

Smith's new series was among several celeb-driven original programs coming to the streaming platform.

Migos is producing a four-part docuseries called Ice Cold, which "uses the prism of hip-hop jewelry to explore deeper issues around racial inequity and the American Dream." Ice Cold is also set to debut in the summer.