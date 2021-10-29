Will Smith Goes on an Emotional Journey of Self-Reflection in New 'Best Shape of My Life' Trailer

Will Smith is baring it all. The 53-year-old actor goes on an emotional journey of self-reflection in the new trailer for his upcoming docuseries, The Best Shape of My Life. What started out as a way to get fit and healthy, ended up turning into a discovery of who the real Will Smith is.

"This began as a journey to get in the best shape of my life," Smith kicks off the trailer, with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, asking, "Even better than iRobot?"

His goal was to lose 20 pounds in 20 weeks. In that time, mentally, he notes, "I was somewhere else and I ended up discovering a whole lot of hidden things about myself."

As he also begins to write his memoir, exposing his life to the world, the movie star has emotional moments with his family, where he admits he once contemplated suicide.

The six-part unscripted series shows Smith "questioning the very behaviors that have led to his success - and ultimately it’s on this search where his healing can begin, featuring meaningful moments with his family and those closest to him," per the series' log line.

The King Richard star first shared a shirtless photo of himself "in the worst shape" of his life in May.

Shortly after, he decided to bring his fans along on his fitness journey with the YouTube series. Smith noted that while he was grateful for his body, he wanted to "feel better."

"This is the body that carried me through an entire pandemic and countless days grazing thru the pantry. I love this body, but I wanna FEEL better. No more midnight muffins…this is it! Imma get in the BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE!!!!! Teaming up with @YouTube to get my health & wellness back on track. Hope it works!" he wrote on Instagram.

The Best Shape of My Life premieres Monday, Nov. 8 with episodes one and two, followed by new episodes premiering daily, only on Will Smith’s official YouTube channel.